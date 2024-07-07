Rams News: Can This Los Angeles TE Put in Breakout Season?
Could Los Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson be in for a breakout season in 2024? The Rams signed Parkinson to a three-year deal worth up to $22.5 million this offseason.
To this point, Parkinson has spent his entire career with the division rival Seattle Seahawks, who took him in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He has yet to make a huge impact offensively and holds just four career starts, 57 catches, and 618 yards in four seasons of play. He has a season-high of 34 catches for 322 yards.
Yet Parkinson could easily take a much bigger role from the get-go in his Rams tenure. The Rams' top tight end, Tyler Higbee, suffered a torn ACL and MCL during the Rams' playoff loss to the Detroit Lions last January, and likely won't be ready at the start of the year. Parkinson will be the most experienced tight end on the roster, which could him an advantage over Hunter Long and Davis Allen to make him the starter.
The Rams offense is currently loaded at nearly every position except tight end, especially with Higbee's injury. They have Matthew Stafford at quarterback, Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp at wide receiver, and Kyren Williams and Blake Corum at running back.
What's missing is that tight end to bring in another element of the offense. At 6-foot-7, 251 pounds, Parkinson is a mismatch physically, who could certainly bring in passes and out-duel smaller cornerbacks and safeties. While he does lack top-end speed, there is certainly room and potential for him to have the best year of his career in 2024.