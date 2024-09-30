Rams News: Matthew Stafford Left Frustrated With Loss to Bears, 'Time to Move On'
The Los Angeles Rams are recovering after a tough 24-18 loss to the Chicago Bears.
While there were plenty of opportunities for Los Angeles to take the lead or even the score, the Bears were able to shut the Rams down.
Losses are always frustrating, but it seems like this one particularly hit quarterback Matthew Stafford hard.
"You know, I think figure out where we can be better, go back to work, and enjoy the opportunity to go play another one at home," Stafford said.
"You know, they sting, when you lose. It's frustrating. I don't really want to sit here and talk to you guys, you know? And there's a lot of things that are frustrating about losses... but come monday, time to move on and find a way to get a win next week."
In the end, Stafford recognizes where the Rams can improve: executing when they actually make it to the red zone.
"We can't sit there and go, 'Hey, next time we get the ball, let's make sure we score a touchdown in the red zone,'" Stafford said, per Wyatt Miller of TheRams.com. "Well, you got to get there first, right?"
"(In the red zone) the field gets smaller, windows get tighter, blocking assignments, all that kind of stuff, just everything kind of condenses down. You just got to be, you know, that much better."
The Rams only turned one of four drives into Bears' territory into a touchdown. Meanwhile, Chicago recorded three touchdowns.
Head coach Sean McVay seemed to agree, saying that Los Angeles was able to "move the ball well," but failed to finish any drives. If they want to find success in the future, it's clear that something has to change.
Stafford began his NFL career with the Detroit Lions when they selected him as the first overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft.
Stafford successfully led the Lions to the playoffs in 2011, their first postseason appearance since 1999. He would take Detroit back to the Playoffs in 2014 and 2016. Unfortunately, they would be eliminated in the first round all three times.
The Lions traded Stafford to the Rams in 2020. That season, he would lead Los Angeles to their first Super Bowl since 1999 when they were in St. Louis.
In his career, Stafford has been named to two Pro Bowls, was named Comeback Player of the Year in 2011, and was named to the Detroit Lions All-Time Team. He holds the NFL record for most fourth-quarter comebacks in a season (8) and most career playoff passing yards per game (307.9).
