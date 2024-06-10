Rams News: Former LA Star Tops Best Rookie Season Of All-Time List
It's been over 40 years since Los Angeles Rams great Eric Dickerson made his NFL debut as a rookie, and his rookie season still remains one of the greatest of all time. The 33rd Team's Marcus Mosher ranks Dickerson's rookie season as the best ever.
After Dickerson, Mosher ranks Randy Moss with the Minnesota Vikings second, Lawrence Taylor with the New York Giants third, Ronnie Lott with the San Francisco 49ers fourth, and Edgerrin James with the Indianapolis Colts fifth.
Dickerson put together an unmatched rookie campaign coming out of SMU as the No. 2 overall pick. Dickerson rushed for 1,808 yards in 1983, the most ever by a rookie. He had over 100 yards more than the next leading rookie rusher, George Rogers, who had 1,674 yards as a rookie in 1981.
Along with the rookie rushing yards record, Dickerson also holds the record for most rushing touchdowns as a rookie with 18, three more than the four backs in a tie for second.
His season was so incredible that Dickerson became a first-team All-Pro as a rookie. He also made the Pro Bowl and won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.
Still, this was only the start for Dickerson, who went on to lead the NFL in rushing three more times and make first-team All-Pro four other times. While it's hard to have a better season than Dickerson did as a rookie, he did just that in his second NFL season.
In 1984 as a sophomore, Dickerson set the all-time NFL rushing record (which still stands) with 2,105 yards. He remains the only back in NFL history to have rushed for over 2,100 yards.
Dickerson would play with the Rams until 1987 when he was traded to the Indianapolis Colts due to ongoing contract disputes. He would make the 1980s All-Decade Team, the NFL's 100th Anniversary Team, and is part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. His No. 29 has been retired by the Rams.
