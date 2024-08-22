Rams News: How to Watch Preseason Finale Against Houston Texans
The Los Angeles Rams are heading to Houston for their final preseason game of the year against the Houston Texans. The Rams held their last practice of the week at home on Tuesday, before flying to Houston. They will have a joint practice against the Texans on Thursday before the two teams face off on Saturday at NRG Stadium.
How to Watch
Rams-Texans will take place on Saturday at 10 a.m. PT. The game will air on KABC-7 locally in Los Angeles, with Andrew Siciliano doing the play-by-play and both Mina Kimes and Andrew Whitworth serving as the color analysts for the game. The game will also be available on NFL+ and YouTube TV.
Through the first two preseason games, Stetson Bennett started for the team at quarterback and played the entire game. He had a disastrous first preseason start against the Dallas Cowboys, throwing four interceptions. He did rebound at the end of the game by throwing the game-winning touchdown to Miller Forristall.
In the second start, Bennett led the Rams to another close win and also cut down on the turnovers. He finished the 13-9 win against the Chargers going 17-31 for 213 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. The Rams will hope to see Bennett build off this performance, especially as he will be the team's primary backup quarterback through the first two regular season games as Jimmy Garoppolo serves his two-game suspension.
Sean McVay is expected to return to head coaching duties again after he passed off the role to assistant head coach and passing game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant during their second preseason game against the Chargers. The game gave Pleasant the chance to earn head coaching reps while still working as an assistant coach.
The final preseason game will also give the Rams another extended look at several of the players fighting for roster spots or even playing time in the regular season. So far, wide receivers Jordan Whittington, Xavier Smith, and JJ Laap have each made an impression through camp and the preseason. On the defensive side of the ball, Tyler Davis and Jaylen McCollough have also impressed, with Davis even earning praise from McVay on the broadcast during their game against the Cowboys.
More Rams
