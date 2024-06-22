Rams News: How Will Fully Healthy Cooper Kupp Affect Puka Nucua This Season?
The Los Angeles Rams could enter the 2024 season with one of the league's most formidable and deadly wide receiver duos. All-Pro wide receiver Puka Nacua made himself into a household name. Nacua set rookie records that may not be touched for a long time and is set to take the next step this upcoming season. However, it won't be easy, as everyone will be looking at the BYU product when scouting the Rams offense.
While defenses will undoubtedly focus on No. 17, the pressure on Puka Nacua could be alleviated if No. 10 Cooper Kupp returns to full health and performs at his best, or at least a close approximation of it. Kupp's presence could significantly alter the dynamics of the Rams' offense in the upcoming season.
Kupp has not been healthy these past two seasons, and it appears that 2024 will be different. He's healthy thus far, and if he's present, he could provide a massive boost to the 2024 offense. Graham Barfield of Fantasy Points shared the output Kupp and Nacua shared together last season in 12 games. The numbers below could increase if Kupp is healthy and a version of his All-Pro self.
That may be a lot to ask for from Kupp, but a healthy version of him would be significantly better than what we saw from him in 2023. Even at his best, Kupp was never a deep ball threat. Kupp is a successful receiver in the NFL with his excellent timing, balance, and body control. He has been unable to do that these past two seasons, and 2024, at the age of 31, could be the year we see that again.
The Rams don't need the record-setting pass catcher we witnessed in 2021; however, if he can be effective and efficient and take a load off Nacua, then the L.A. offense can reach its full potential, with the other groups doing their part as well. All eyes will be on No. 10 as we approach this fall.
