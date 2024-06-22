Rams News: How Will Fully Healthy Cooper Kupp Affect Puka Nucua This Season?

Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp played in 12 full games together last season. Their first read target share:



Kupp – 29.7% (WR17)

Nacua – 28.7% (WR20)



However, on throws of 10 or more yards, Nacua led the Rams with 47 targets followed by Demarcus Robinson (29) and then Kupp (28).…