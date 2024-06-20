Rams News: Why 2023 LA All-Pros May See Fantasy Output Drop This Year
The Los Angeles Rams are expected to have one of the better offenses this coming season with them bringing back much of the same team. Los Angeles has stars all across the offensive side of the ball, giving them a strong chance to be competitive again.
The offense will start and begin with the wide receivers. Both Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp give this team a legitimate offensive attack to work with.
However, Brandon Howard of Yahoo Sports believes that the two players may see their numbers drop, especially in fantasy football due to them both receiving a lot of targets.
"Nacua shattered the single-season rookie reception record with 105 catches in 2023. Just 15 more receptions in 2024 would set a record for second-year players. Alongside his 1,486 yards, an NFL rookie record, Nacua displayed remarkable talent. Cooper Kupp, despite playing just 12 games last season, tallied 737 yards and five touchdowns on 59 receptions. His return to full health in 2024 might affect Nacua's targets. While both receivers could thrive, exceeding 1,000 yards each seems unlikely."
Another player who could see their fantasy statistics drop is running back Kyren Williams. Williams was great last season but with the addition of rookie Blake Corum, it could take some touches away from Williams. Howard breaks it down.
"Williams rushed for 1,114 yards and 12 touchdowns in just 11 starts last year. However, the addition of third-round pick Blake Corummay alter the running back dynamic, as could a foot injury that caused Williams to miss time at OTAs. The Boston Scott signing adds depth, and he could potentially earn a role as a third-down back, reducing Williams' reception total."
The Rams' offense should be very good, just not fantasy-wise. Fans may want to still draft the players but be cautious that numbers could drop a little bit this season.
