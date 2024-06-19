Rams News: Sean McVay Names Best NFL Defenders
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is one of the best play-callers in the NFL. When it comes to creative and imaginative play design, McVay is up there with some of the best offensive minds in the sport. Still, even McVay has stayed up all night by the prospect of facing the NFL's best defenders.
While McVay was lucky to have one of the best defenders in recent years on his side in Aaron Donald, he still has had to go up against plenty of other stars.
McVay told Chris Long on Green Light with Chris Long that Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, Baltimore Ravens DT Justin Madubuike, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, Las Vegas Raiders DE Maxx Crosby, Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett, Pittsburgh Steelers OLB T.J. Watt are among the toughest players to face.
McVay particularly noted some of the things that each of these players, including that Crosby plays with a significant relentlessness and energy. He also added that the Rams based their game-plan around Watt last season, but he still managed to come up with an interception on Matthew Stafford. The Steelers went on to win that game.
The good news for McVay and the Rams is that most of these defenders that he listed play in the AFC, meaning the Rams usually only have to face them about once every four years. The lone guy the Rams regularly have to go up against is Bosa, who is a division rival they play at least twice a year. The Rams did a good job of limiting Bosa last season, but the year before he put up 3.5 sacks in the two games against him. He'll continue to be challenge for McVay and the Rams when the two teams face off this season.
More Rams:
Rams News: Former Teammate Knew Aaron Donald Was a Hall of Famer by Day 2
Rams News: Sean McVay Praises Former 5th Round Pick Following OTA's