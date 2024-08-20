Tom Brady Says Rams Are One of the Biggest 'Threats' to the Chiefs
Could the Los Angeles Rams be the team to challenge the Kansas City Chiefs?
The Chiefs remain the class of the NFL. Kansas City has won the last two Super Bowls, and are attempting to pull off the first-ever three-peat in NFL history this season. The Chiefs have become the most dominant team in the NFL since Patrick Mahomes took over as the starting quarterback, and have won eight straight division titles, the longest active streak in the NFL.
Mahomes and the Chiefs become even more dominant when they get into the playoffs, with few teams being able to defeat them in January or February. Tom Brady has remarkably done so twice, leading the New England Patriots to a victory over the Chiefs in the 2018-19 playoffs, and helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take down the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. The only other team to defeat Mahomes and the Chiefs in the playoffs is the Cincinnati Bengals, who did so in 2022.
Brady believes there are a few other teams that can challenge the Chiefs this season, including the San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers, and the Rams.
"The Rams are going to be a very good team this year too," Brady said on the Stephen A. Smith Show. "Very good offense, receiving core ... they drafted really well. They got a really underrated defense, that's going to be a team to watch.
The Rams and Chiefs last faced off in Nov. 2022, but quarterback Matthew Stafford was injured at the time so the Chiefs earned a 26-10 win. Stafford has only faced off against Mahomes once in his career, while with the Detroit Lions. He threw three touchdown passes, but the Chiefs earned a close 34-30 victory over Stafford's Lions.
The Rams are not scheduled to face the Chiefs this season, meaning the two teams could only play if both make the Super Bowl. The Rams are coming off a wildcard berth a season ago, in which they dropped a close game to the Lions.
Los Angeles is also only three seasons removed from their Super Bowl victory in Stafford's first season with Los Angeles. With him still at quarterback, the Rams are confident they can still remain in the playoff and Super Bowl mix, which would potentially give them the chance to take down the Chiefs.