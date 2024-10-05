Rams News: Packers Star WR To Miss Game Due to Suspension
The Los Angeles Rams will not have to face Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs on Sunday after he was suspended by the Packers for conduct detrimental to the team. Doubs missed practice and meetings on both Thursday and Friday leading up to the game at SoFi Stadium.
“Unfortunately, we had to make the difficult decision to suspend Romeo for this week's game," Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said in a statement. "His decisions and actions during the week negatively impacted the team and required us to take this action. While we are certainly disappointed, we are confident that we will be able to move forward in a positive manner. Romeo is a valuable member of our team and we look forward to welcoming him back next week.”
The Packers originally said Doubs' status for Sunday's game was doubtful because of personal reasons, but this has been updated as detrimental conduct. According to Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated, Doubs has been upset about wanting more opportunities in the passing game.
Doubs is currently the Packers' second-leading receiver with 12 catches for 169 yards. Only Jayden Reed has more receiving yards and catches than Doubs with 17 catches for 336 yards and two touchdowns. Reed and Dontayvion Wicks both have more targets than Doubs with 22, but only two more than Doubs' 20 targets. Doubs did finish as the Packers' leader in targets last season but is not far behind his teammates this season.
The Packers could also be without wide receiver Christian Watson, who has been deemed "doubtful" with an ankle injury he sustained last Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.
If both Watson and Doubs are out, the Rams will primarily have to worry about defending receivers Reed, Wicks, and tight end Tucker Kraft. The Rams should not overlook the Packers' offense even with these absences.
Reed has been the team's most dynamic playmaker in the passing game this season, and the Packers also have a strong rushing attack led by Josh Jacobs. Given the Rams have the worst run defense in the NFL through four weeks, the Packers could simply opt to run the ball at the Rams.
