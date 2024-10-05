Rams News: Jared Verse Believes He Can Be Better Despite Winning Prestigious Award

The Rams are the only team in the NFL to have three players rank inside the top-nine in hurries across the NFL. DE Kobie Turner (@TurnerKobie) ranks fourth with 17 while OLB Jared Verse (@JaredVerse1) and DE Braden Fiske are tied for ninth with 12.



