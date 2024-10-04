Rams Make Two Important DL Signings Ahead of Matchup Against Packers
After their 24-18 loss to the Chicago Bears and a 1-3 start overall, it's clear that the Los Angeles Rams need to make some changes.
While the offense has been weakened due to injuries to multiple key players, the Rams' defense has been severely underperforming.
According to Fox Sports, Los Angeles is ranked 21st in passing defense, allowing 219.8 yards and eight touchdowns, and last in rushing defense, allowing 165.5 yards and five touchdowns.
Overall, Los Angeles is ranked 31st in Total Defense, having allowed 385.3 total yards, only beating the Indianapolis Colts, and 14 total touchdowns, only ahead of the Carolina Panthers.
Fortunately, it looks like the Rams organization is making moves to solve this problem.
Per the Rams social media team, Los Angeles has made to massive roster moves to improve their defense, activating defensive tackle Larell Murchison from the Injured Reserve and signing defensive lineman Jonah Williams off of the Minnesota Vikings practice squad.
Murchison was originally selected by the Tennessee Titans in the fifth round with the 174th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. After being waived by the Titans on Dec. 10, 2022, the Rams claimed him off of waivers on Dec. 12, 2022. He made an immediate impact, recording two sacks in his Los Angeles debut.
Unfortunately, Murchison was unable to start this season due to an arm injury sustained in the preseason.
Across his career, Murchison has recorded 37 combined tackles, five tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, and two sacks across 44 games.
While Williams is technically a new signing, his name should be familiar to Rams fans. He entered the NFL when he was signed by Los Angeles as an undrafted free agent. He would then head to Minnesota, before being waived.
Williams was then waived by the Rams and picked up by the Vikings on Nov. 3, 2021. The next day, he was waived again and signed to the Rams practice squad. He would go on to win the Super Bowl with Los Angeles.
On Feb. 15, 2022, Williams was signed to a reserve/future contract with Los Angeles. In 2024, he was once again signed by Minnesota before being waived and re-signed to the practice squad. Now, he finds himself with the Rams for the third time.
Across his four season career, Williams has recorded 77 total tackles, nine quarterback hits, 2.5 sacks, and one pass deflection.
Additionally, Williams and Murchison could be joined by cornerback Darious Williams, who could return from IR this week.
In his six-year career, Darious Williams has recorded 236 tackles, 62 pass deflections, 10 interceptions, and two fumble returns, one of which was for a touchdown.
Needless to say, this could be a good change for the Rams' defense. Hopefully, they'll be able to improve before the season gets away from them.
