Rams News: Todd Gurley Reveals When He Knew LA Didn't Believe In Him Anymore
Former Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley fell from his spot as one of the best players in the NFL pretty quickly. After becoming a first-team All-Pro and the NFL rushing touchdown leader in both 2017 and 2018 and the NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2017, Gurley was released after the 2019 season and was out of the NFL after the 2020 season.
For Gurley, he realized his time with the Rams was coming to a close late in the 2019 season, his final team with the year. While dealing with knee issues that year, Gurley was struggling and had yet to put up a 100-yard game leading into their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov 10. He was rolling in that game, but the Rams didn't use him during the fourth quarter.
“I think we were playing Pittsburgh and I ain’t have 100 yards the whole season and I was going crazy, though,” Gurley said on The 25 10 Show. “I don’t know, like 90 yards, but the fourth quarter didn’t even start. … Basically, I didn’t even get the ball in the whole fourth quarter. After that, that was self-explanatory. We had a meeting with my running backs coach … me, the running backs coach and McVay. I don’t think he thought I could do it anymore. I do remember that game. And my agent was mad. Everybody be more mad for me. I just be super chill. I don’t really be raging mad. People are like, ‘I know you mad.’ I’m like, ‘Bro, why you madder than me?’ But I do remember that game. Was going crazy and then didn’t touch the ball the whole fourth quarter. … That was really when the writing was on the wall.”
The descent for Gurley was quick, but there were signs even leading up to the game against the Steelers made it clear for Gurley and his team. Before that final season with the Rams, Gurley was splitting carries with C.J. Anderson during the 2018 playoffs and Super Bowl run. Anderson saw more carries and total touches in two out of three playoff games, and Gurley had 10 carries or less in the final two games. After serving as the team's primary bell-cow and offensive weapon, his role was reduced at the end of an All-Pro season.
Following the disappointing 2019 campaign, Gurley spent one season with the Atlanta Falcons in 2020. He hasn't played in the NFL since, despite being just 29 years old.
