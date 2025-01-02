Rams' Non-Starters That Will Have a Big Role in Week 18
With the Los Angeles Rams already clinching the NFC West division, head coach Sean McVay is expected to rest his normal starters. The Rams will face their division rival, the Seattle Seahawks in Week 18 at Sofi Stadium. The Rams still have seeding to play for, but the team will likely choose to get the backups some important reps.
McVay has rested starters in previous years when the team had already clinched a playoff berth heading into the final week of the regular season. This will be a chance for players who do not normally get a lot of reps to show what they can do. You never know if their number can be called in the playoffs.
"There is a handful of guys that could come to mind immediately," said Rams head coach Sean McVay.
"But I am excited about watching Blake Corum [running back] get a heavy workload. I am excited to see what Cody Schrader [running back] is about. I love what I have seen from him in these practice settings. I think Blake has flashed in some of the opportunities that he has gotten. I am looking to see some of these offensive linemen get opportunities. They have done an excellent job presenting looks and helping our defense grow throughout the season. But those are some of the guys that come to mind right away."
"And then on the defensive side of the ball. I think what has been great is figuring out all right how do we consistently see some of the growth and development from our young defensive line. And from some of these edge guys. You watch the continued maturation of a lot of these guys that are getting reps on the back end. We are such a young youthful defense, I think that is why we have been able to get better as the season has gone. So you will see a lot of those guys. Not have as many reps but we are still kind of working through the specifics, but Blake is a guy that comes to mind."
With a win in Week 18, the Rams will lock up the No. 3 seed in the NFC and play the No. 6 seed in the first round of the playoffs.
