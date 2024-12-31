Breaking Down Rams' Expected Playoff Opponent
Not everything is set in stone with one week left in the regular season, but The Los Angeles Rams (10-6) are currently scheduled to face the team that helped clinch the NFC West for them last Sunday night, the Washington Commanders (11-5).
The Rams needed a few teams around the league to win this weekend to help them clinch after their defeated the Arizona Cardinals (7-9) on Saturday night. The Commanders just so happened to be the team that won on Sunday night to put the strength of schedule tiebreaker in the Rams favor.
With the Rams taking the division, they are going to be the three seed behind No. 2 Philadelphia Eagles and whoever wins the NFC North between the Minnesota Vikings (14-2) and Detroit Lions (13-2). That means that the Rams will play the sixth seed, likely being the Commanders.
Washington is having their best season in over a decade, earning double-digit wins for the first time since 2012. They made the playoff back in 2020 at 7-9 and lost in the Wild Card. This is a franchise that has been downtrodden for a long time and are slowly on the rise this season.
Currently on a four-game winning streak, the Commanders were in a similar spot as the Rams with a 7-5 record before ripping off a heater that propelled them into a playoff spot. The could potentially head into the matchup with the Rams with a five-game win streak, playing on fire.
They are led by rookie quarterback and former Heisman Trophy winner, Jayden Daniels. Undoubtedly the best quarterback to come out of the latest draft class and favorite to win Offense Rookie of the Year. The Commanders would not be in this position without his incredible play this season.
Daniels has thrown for over 3,500 yards with 25 touchdown passes and nine interceptions with a completion percentage of 69.4%. He has also rushed for 864 yards and six touchdowns, all in his first 16 games of his NFL career.
The Commanders possess the fourth-best overall offense in the NFL, averaging 375.9 yards per game. Their rushing attack being their biggest strength with 156.6 yards per game on the ground. The Rams have been sensational defending the run in their past several games.
With a top 10 defense and fourth-best passing defense in the league, this is a dangerous Commanders team that has rode the reigns of their star rookie quarterback along with several veteran role players including former Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner.
The only way the Commanders drop out of the sixth seed is if they lose to the Cowboys this week and the Green Bay Packers (11-5) defeat the Chicago Bears at home. That would schedule the Rams to face the Packers, who they lost to back in Week 3 by a close score of 24-19.
