Rams' OC Details New Unique Practice Method
The Los Angeles Rams are heading into 2024 with the hopes the team can challenge the rest of the NFC for a deeper playoff run. Though they did have a postseason berth, L.A. was edged out in the Wild Card round by the Detroit Lions.
Improvements will be made across the board to help the Rams elevate their game plan for 2024, and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur is using a new technique in training camp to help the offensive side of things get more educated.
A new practice is being implemented in training camp, which has players and coaches watching rep replays on video boards right after they happen. Though watching film in practice sounds a bit odd, LaFleur sees a big benefit from it happening.
“You take pride and to be able to obviously see it in real-time so that you can go coach these guys, but whatever you miss, there’s 22 guys out there,” he said. “I’m not going to act like I can see everything at all times. Sometimes I’m focusing on one or two things. To be able to get that and really get that video, that picture, that play in your head so you can go coach whoever you got to coach. It’s one thing to go into a meeting room, but even coaches after 10, 15 minutes sitting there, if you’re in the back of the room, not the one coaching, those can be long days. Those players, you don’t know exactly what they’re always hearing at that moment, but if you can do it on the sideline in real-time, I think that’s big.”
LaFleur indicates that coaches and players can often have miscommunication on the field, so using replays of reps can help to get everyone on the same page.
Replays are a big part of football, but they happen during games most of the time. It's interesting that the Rams continue to approach their seasons with innovation to make the team that much better.
An even more interesting aspect of using video board replays this season could also be tied to the new kickoff rule that is being implemented in the NFL. Many teams are having to completely change the way they handle kickoffs, and being able to replay that strategy in real time will be super beneficial.
The Rams will need everything in the book to combat the stacked NFC in January.
More Rams: Rams' Matthew Stafford Is Playing on Borrowed Time