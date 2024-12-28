Rams' OC LaFleur Sounds Off on Offense, Cardinals
The Los Angeles Rams head into Week 17 looking to get a step closer to winning the NFC West title. Their divisional rival, the Arizona Cardinals stands in their way. The Cardinals defeated the Rams back in Week 2 (41-10). Since then these two teams have had different season outcomes.
The Cardinals were eliminated from the playoffs last week and the Rams are making a run into the playoffs.
Still, Arizona will come out playing hard and try to spoil anything the Rams can get by winning. Los Angeles heads into this matchup having won four in a row, and the defense is playing great football.
“It just comes on to execution play in and play out," said Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur. "Every play has a life of its own. Every drive has a life of its own. I do think this game more than the Niner game because I'll never use the weather, but I think this game…I felt like we did what we had to do to win that football game. I thought [Head Coach] Sean [McVay] called an absolute great game in terms of not the weather conditions, but the conditions of the football game and what it was going to take right there. I've never been a part of a game where we're on our fourth drive and there's 12 and a half minutes to go in the fourth quarter. I don't remember even seeing anything like that. I know I was talking to my brother about it, and he thought maybe he’s had one game like that. I thought we did some good stuff, by no means was it perfect. There were some things we’d like back. I thought there
was some good stuff that the guys did. To answer your question, it's just execution each series and playing.”
The offense will have a healthy line this time around against the Cardinals.
"Yeah, I mean against anybody. I don't even want to talk about what happened in Week 2. Like I said, we got our butts kicked. It's us just handling our business. I think our guys are getting more and more confident through the continuity, the hard work, the practice, and all of that. [They're] starting to gel and play off each other and a brotherhood being formed."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter)@RamsInsideronSIand@tcav30and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook pageWHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.