Rams Offense Healthier, More Dangerous Than Ever
NFL teams should be worried about the Los Angeles Rams. They are the hottest team in the league right now. They have a four-game winning streak heading into Week 17. And they are a team that has been in the playoffs before and has won a Super Bowl with head coach Sean McVay and veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford leading the way.
The Rams also have something that most teams do not have at this time of the season, that is a healthy team. In Week 16, it was the first time all season that they had the whole starting offense healthy. That is something that is getting overlooked as the NFL is approaching the playoffs.
This team has gone on the road and won in different weather conditions. They have beaten some Super Bowl contenders and have found different ways to win. They are ready for any team and can win anywhere they play.
"If they beat the Cardinals this week, the division is theirs," said Jason Mcintrye on Fox Sports show The Herd. "The Cardinals got eliminated by the Carolina Panthers. The Rams in December are starting to cook."
"So they got their tight end, Tyler Higbee back," said Colin Cowherd. "His first catch was a touchdown. The first time all year they had all their starters on offense. As so, for the last two years they could not stay healthy, until November. So I do not think they are a great team, but when [Matthew] Stafford, this is the third straight game, that Stafford has not been sacked. The first couple of weeks were brutal. So now they have Puka Nacua and [Cooper] Kupp, they have Tyler Higbee and Kyren Williams, and they have their offensive line. So, what you are seeing is a defense that is probably a year away. It is a lot of rookies and second-year guys. And an offense now that I think, I would not want to play the Rams."
The Rams are quietly making a run to the playoffs. This team is fine with going under the radar until they play and that is when they show you why they are dangerous. Rams are favorites to win the NFC West.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and@tcav30and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook pageWHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.