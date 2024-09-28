Rams' Offensive Weapon Officially Questionable For Game Against Bears
The Los Angeles Rams are looking like a team ready to surprise the football community as they try to stack a consecutive win in week four as they prepare to go on the road to play the Chicago Bears in an NFC showdown. To start the 2024-25 NFL season, the Rams had their injury reserve (IR) filled with players including 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year runner-up Puka Nacua.
After a gutsy comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers, the Rams feel like a team that could ride a wave of momentum as they will likely get healthier as the season progresses. According to the Rams' final injury report, quarterback Matthew Stafford might have one of his pass-catchers back in action on Sunday.
Tight end Davis Allen will potentially suit up Sunday after he was out the last two weeks with back spasms. The second-year man out of Clemson is easily the best pass-catching tight end on the Rams' roster as his athleticism, movement, and hands all show signs that he could be a great security blanket for Stafford and the offense.
This is not slight at all to Colby Parkinson as he has done a great job being an extension of the Rams' offensive line in the run game and in two tight end sets. Allen is just better suited for spread formations and being moved around to create matchup problems for opposing defenses.
Last year against the Baltimore Ravens, Allen flashed his potential as he caught four catches for 50 yards and a touchdown. Fans were excited about the showing by Allen as many believe he can be the best tight end the Rams have had since Tyler Higbee.
There should be an optimism for Rams' fans after Allen was a full participant on Friday in practice which means it is likely he will suit against Chicago despite him being listed as questionable. Allen being a part of the Los Angeles passing attack will be great for head coach Sean McVay as he will now have new options when drawing up plays.
If Allen is full-go on Sunday, fans should expect the young tight end to be a serious threat to score in the red zone especially if he is lined up in the slot. Stafford has done a great job building confidence amongst his young core of pass-catchers and that should be on full display this Sunday against the Bears.
