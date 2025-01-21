Rams Offensive Weapon That is Just Getting Started
The Los Angeles Rams are in a weird spot. They have an aging quarterback in Matthew Stafford and another aging superstar in wide receiver Cooper Kupp, but one member of the offense that seems to just be getting started is wide receiver Puka Nacua.
Safe to say that the Rams season did a complete 180 turn when Nacua returned to the every week offensive line. Playing in 11 games with LA this year, Nacua put up a team leading 990 receiving yards. His 990 receiving yards was good enough to place him in 27th among the NFL receiving leaders.
Going into his age 24 season with the Rams in 2025, Nacua seems to be the best No.1 wide receiver option that the Rams. Stars are usually associated with Los Angeles, and Nacua's star just seems to continue to get brighter.
In two seasons of his career, Nacua has played in 28 games, and is already nearing the 2,500 receiving yards mark. Landing nine touchdowns, three this season, the Rams have the option to either give the ball to Nacua in the red zone or utilize him strongly to get themselves down the field.
Nacua has star catches all season. Balancing a catch on the helmet of a defender earlier this season, and corralling a long pass on his shoulder pad from Stafford in the NFC Divisional Round against the Philadelphia Eagles, Nacua has been consistent in easier plays, and a showstopper in the more complex plays.
The Rams have built their team nicely through the draft in recent seasons. With late round picks turning into captivating players early into their careers sends a message to other teams that the Rams aren't going anywhere anytime soon.
The former fifth round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Nacua has played as if he was taken in the first round. After losing the game in Philadelphia in a close effort, LA will need to make sure they hold onto the players that got them as far as they did.
In 2025, Nacua, if he plays in a full season, could climb the rankings and get put into the discussions of a Top 10 wide receiver. That is of course, if Nacua can continue his impressive run for the foreseeable future.
