What's Next For the Rams?
The Los Angeles Rams storybook season came to a close after the defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Divisional Round. Now that the season is over, a whole lot of changes will be coming sooner rather than later.
So, what is next for the Los Angeles Rams?
Luckily, they still have quarterback Matthew Stafford under contract for next season. Stafford proved he can still sling it with the best of them this season, acting as a true leader on and off the field while representing the Rams with utmost respect.
Stafford will be going into his age 37 season next year, so lets address the elephant in the room. The Rams should go out and look for either a backup option behind Stafford, or, pick and chose between what is best for the direction of the franchise. Who knows if that means Stafford's starting days are over?
Change is in the forecast for LA. As the team is now multiple years removed from their Super Bowl run, there are more issues to address. Whether or not players who are set to hit free agency stay, or veterans are near the end, in the upcoming years, the Rams will not look the way they do now.
One shoe in for the future is wide receiver Puka Nacua. Nacua had an outstanding season and proved himself to be the number one receiver on the team. Veteran Cooper Kupp has shown signs of decline, and Demarcus Robinson isn't guaranteed to come back. The Rams will have a late pick in the NFL Draft, is their wide receiver answer somewhere hidden in the prospects?
From the leadership of Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula, the stars have alligned themselves on defense. Possessing the probable defensive rookie of the year in Jared Verse, as well as other young bucks such as Kobie Turner, Braden Fiske, and Byron Young, especially after the way the defense played in playoff atmospheres; the defensive line can only get better before it gets worse.
Multiple Rams are set to become free agents, but that does not mean they will lose every single one. Who knows, free agents could be calling Los Angeles wanting to join the vision they have so clearly have laid out. They won the division and were a playoff team after all.
As for now, Rams fans should enjoy the run their team went on. When the community was down due to wildfires, their Rams brought hope and happiness to those struggling in LA. While they didn't get the job done, it is clear to see that the Rams are not going away anytime soon.
