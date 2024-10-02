Rams Officially Open Practice Window For Darious Williams
So far, the Los Angeles Rams' season has been derailed by a plethora of injuries.
Not only are wide receivers Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp out due to injury, but cornerback Derion Kendrick, cornerback Tre Tomlinson, guard KT Leveston, offensive tackle Conor McDermott, offensive tackle Joe Noteboom, guard Steve Avila, and safety John Johnson III are all on injured reserve.
Meanwhile, tight end Tyler Higbee is also out and is on the PUP list to start the regular season. Additionally, linebacker Troy Reeder, offensive tackle Alaric Jackson, and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson are listed as questionable.
Fortunately, it looks like some defensive weapons will be making their return soon.
According to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, Rams head coach Sean McVay has announced that cornerback Darious Wiliams with start his 21-day window this week.
Williams began his NFL career when he was picked up as an undrafted free agent for the Baltimore Ravens in 2018. He was soon picked up off of waivers by the Rams.
After only appearing in one game of the 2018 NFL season, Williams made the Rams 53-man roster in 2019. He went on to be an integral part of Los Angeles' Super Bowl victory against the Cincinnati Bengals, recording eight tackles.
On March 16, 2022, Williams signed a three-year contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was eventually released to open up cap space when he was once again picked up by the Rams for a three-year contract.
In six seasons and 80 games, Williams has recorded 10 interceptions for 93 yards and a touchdown. He has also made 236 combined tackles (10 for loss), two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries, one of which was also for a touchdown.
Williams isn't the only player looking to make a comeback. Rodrigue also reports that Defensive tackle Larrell Murchison is also starting their 21-day window.
Murchison was selected by the Tennessee Titans with the 174th pick in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He joined the Rams in 2022.
In his career, Murchison has recorded 37 tackles, two sacks, and two quarterback hits.
While this will definitely be a boon for Los Angeles, it doesn't change the fact that an abundance of critical offensive weapons is missing.
More than ever, it is likely that quarterback Matthew Stafford will continue to rely on running back Kyren Williams to achieve victory.
