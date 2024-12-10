The Rams Possess A Top-5 Receiver In The League
The Los Angeles Rams (7-6) could not have received a better game from their young star receiver Puka Nacua, who had the best game of his career as the Rams took down the Buffalo Bills (10-3) at home, 44-42. Nacua reached more milestones and cemented himself as top five in the league.
Nacua earned a season-high 162 receiving yards with a clutch 19-yard touchdown reception in the final minutes which was the difference in the two-point win. He also found the end zone with his feet with the first rushing touchdown of his career. He finished with 16 rush yards on five carries.
With the incredible performance, Nacua is now the second player in NFL history to record 150 receptions, 2,000 receiving yards, and seven receiving touchdowns in just the first 25 games of his career. He has truly been a special talent ever since he stepped on and NFL the field last season.
It begs the question, is Nacua one of the top five receivers in the league? Does his name deserve to be involved with Justin Jefferson, Jamar Chase, AJ Brown, and company? The answer is absolutely he should.
There are very few players that enter the NFL and beging to dominate the moment they hit the field for the first time. He just earned his 12th game of 100 or more receiving yards in 25 games. That is nearly half the games he is playing, Nacua is earning triple-digits in receiving yards.
Nacua dealt with a serious knee injury for a majority of the first half of the season and has only played in eight of the 13 games this season. He still ranks inside the top 30 in the league in receiving yards (703). Something must be said about the impact that he brings to this team when he is on the field.
Not to mention that the second-year star can perform on the biggest stages as he put together 181 yards and a touchdown catch on 10 receptions in last year's NFC Wild Card loss to the Detroit Lions. Playing well in the regular season is one thing, but doing it in the playoffs shows his clutch gene.
The Rams will have Nacua for two more season after this year as he is in the second year of hsi four-year contract. He would be a free agent in 2027 and the Rams would be wise to resign him to some big money. His production and impact on the game is invaluable as one of the league's top five best.
