Rams Preparing for Playoff Rematch of Early-Season Win
The Los Angeles Rams' five-game winning streak ended on Sunday, as they fell to the Seattle Seahawks at home while missing multiple starters. The Rams' were set to go to the playoffs before Sunday's matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, making the decision to sit players such as veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford easy for Rams head coach Sean McVay.
With their regular season finale over, the Rams can finally begin to prepare for their playoff game against the Vikings. It will be a rematch of their thrilling matchup from earlier in the season.
Rams head coach Sean McVay noted that things will likely be different this time.
"We still played them so early," McVay said. "There's just a little bit of familiarity, but they have the same thing with us. So much changes as the season goes. You still try to stay abreast of what's going on relative to what are they doing in the different phases, having your eyes on those possible matchups that could occur. Our guys have really kind of gotten ahead for the different possibilities that could occur, and then that preparation will start as soon as that game ends when we have clarity on which direction we are going in terms of who's going to come in here.”
McVay believes his team is ready for the challenge.
“I believe in our team," McVay said. "I think it's one of those deals that we respect all, but we fear none. These are excellent football teams. There's a reason why they're sitting here and they're playing for the one seed tonight and a 15-2 record and a 14-3 record to whoever comes up short. But it's going to be a great challenge.
"I do know this: I've been fortunate enough to get into this thing, and you can't worry about ducking people. If you want to try to be able to advance and you really expect to try to be able to make some noise when you get in it, you’re going to have to play people eventually. I felt like it was the smart move for our football team and really, we had an opportunity to be able to come away with the win. We know it's going to be a great football team coming in here, and we're excited about the challenge. That's what you love.”
