Rams' Puka Nacua Could Secure Another Huge NFL Record in 2024
With the rapidly approaching 2024 NFL season, players are entering the new season under varying circumstances. Some players are preparing for their first professional season, some their last, some are seeking redemption, and some are aiming to replicate last year's success.
For Rams’ second-season wide receiver, Puka Nacua, this next season is highly anticipated after his breakout rookie season. Nacua, a fifth-round draft pick, was given the opportunity to play in regular-season games after Cooper Kupp was placed on IR before the start of the season.
Within the first two weeks, he recorded 25 receptions, which was the most by any rookie receiver. His standout performance earned him the first NFL Rookie of the Week award of his career. Nacua went on to earn a league-high four Rookie of the Week recognitions.
On Jan. 6, Nacua officially broke the NFL record for receiving yards (1,486) and receptions (105) for any rookie in league history. The original receptions record was set by Dolphins’ Jaylen Waddle in 2021, but the receiving yards record has been held for much longer. Bill Groman set the record in 1960 with 1,473 receiving yards.
The BYU product was selected as one of six finalists for the 2023 Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year award, along with De'Von Achane, Jahmyr Gibbs, Sam LaPorta, Bijan Robinson, and C.J. Stroud. Stroud, the Texans' quarterback, won the Rookie of the Year voting by a landslide, but Nacua finished in second place with two of 50 first-place votes.
Although his efforts throughout last season did not earn him the NFL Rookie of the Year title, Nacua is already on track to record a second superior season. Entering the season with 105 receptions, the 23-year-old is 92 receptions away from passing Michael Thomas and Justin Jefferson for the most receptions for any player in the NFL within their first two seasons.
Both Thomas and Jefferson did not reach the 100-reception mark until their second season, suggesting that Nacua has already accomplished the most difficult part. Thomas, who set the record in 2017, recorded 92 receptions in his rookie season and 104 in his second season. Jefferson logged 88 receptions in 2020 and matched Thomas’ record after catching 108 receptions in 2021.
Last season, Nacua recorded 13 more receptions than the required 92 for the record this season, so as long as Nacua can remain healthy, he is on track to claim another record.