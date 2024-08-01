Rams' Puka Nacua Debut Among NFL Top-100 Players is Surprising Low After Breakout Season
Following his record-breaking rookie season, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua has made his NFL Top 100 debut at No. 33 overall. The NFL Top 100 is an annual ranking of the league's 100 best players by the players.
The 2023 fifth-round pick burst onto the scene last season, recording an NFL rookie record 10 receptions in his debut game for 119 yards. He followed that game up with 15 catches for 147 yards in his second game, putting up at least 100 yards in three of his first four games.
Even with a mini mid-season slump in which Nacua had four straight games with five catches or less and fewer than 100 yards, Nacua went on to break NFL rookie records in receptions and receiving yards, with 105 catches for 1,486 yards. His receiving yards total broke former wide receiver Bill Groman's record of 1,473 yards from 1960, which stood for over 60 years.
His 105 receptions broke Anquan Boldin's record of 101 catches from 20 years earlier in 2003.
Following the regular season, Nacua capped off a fantastic year with a postseason rookie record of 181 yards in the Rams' wildcard loss to the Detroit Lions.
For his efforts, Nacua made second-team All-Pro and the Pro Bowl. Had it not been for the tremendous rookie season of Houston Texas quarterback C.J. Stroud, Nacua likely would have been the Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Nacua is ranked ahead of teammates Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Kyren Williams. Stafford finished 42nd, Kupp came in 69th, and Williams was 78th. Nacua is also one of the highest second-year players on the list.