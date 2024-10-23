Rams' Puka Nacua Receives New Injury Status For Thursday Night Football
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is questionable for the Rams' Thursday Night Football game against the Minnesota Vikings, per Adam Grosbard of the OC Register. The Rams opened Nacua's 21-day practice window on Tuesday, giving him the opportunity to practice while he is still on the injured reserve. He has yet to be activated to the active roster.
"To be determined right now," Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said of Nacua's status on Wednesday. "He hasn't done anything full speed in forever, so lots to determine there."
Nacua was placed on IR after suffering a PCL sprain during the Rams' Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions. Nacua re-aggravated an injury he dealt with during the preseason, and has not played in any of the Rams' last five games. He has four catches for 35 yards this season.
Nacua has returned to practice as a limited participant on both Monday and Tuesday, though the practices were both walk-throughs.
The Rams have had to manage without Nacua, who led the team in receiving a season ago. During the 2023 campaign, the then-rookie Nacua caught 105 passes for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns, setting NFL rookie records in receptions and receiving yards. He was the most reliable target for quarterback Matthew Stafford throughout the season and helped the Rams make the playoffs.
If Nacua does not play against the Vikings, he will next have the chance to return ten days later when the Rams face the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 3.
The Rams are planning on having wide receiver Cooper Kupp back against the Vikings. Kupp has been removed from the injury report and is expected to play after missing the last four games with an ankle injury.
Kupp has become the subject of trade rumors, with the Rams reportedly shopping Kupp to other teams, but a trade is not expected to happen before the Rams and Vikings to face off.
The Rams will be without linebacker Troy Reeder, wide receiver Jordan Whittington, and offensive lineman Joe Noteboom, who have all been ruled out of the game against the Vikings.
