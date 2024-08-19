Rams Former Third Round Draft Pick Still Has Chance to Make Roster
Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Logan Bruss still has an opportunity to make the final roster. Following a standout week of practice and a solid performance in the preseason opener against the Dallas Cowboys the Rams potentially could make a 10th spot available for Bruss.
The former third-round pick was a member of the Rams practice squad last season, but he still has a chance to make the Los Angeles roster this year.
Bruss had a phenomenal performance on the offensive line the Rams preseason opener. Bruss recorded a 89.5 Pro Football Focus grade. The line allowed just two pressures against the Cowboys.
Bruss could very well see action this year since the starting linemen are dealing with several injuries.
The Rams selected Bruss as their first pick in 2022, but he hasn't quite lived up to expectations. Fans haven't seen him on the field in a regular season game. He's only performed in preseason games.
Bruss' career with the Rams was sort of doomed from the start. The Rams drafted Bruss in the 2022 NFL draft at 104th overall. He was immediately placed at right guard. It certainly wasn't where he was most comfortable since he played mostly right tackle in college, but the Rams needed a guard.
Los Angeles placed a lot of pressured on Bruss by not only asking him to make a position change, but to also find success in his new position so early in his NFL career.
Bruss made the position switch from guard to right tackle for Los Angeles in 2023. The move was made out of necessity since the Rams' depth at the position dwindled, but it's where he played the majority of snaps in college.
In the spring of his rookie OTAs, Bruss suffered an ACL and MCL tear while playing right guard in the preseason. The serious injury sidelined Bruss for the rest of the season. Bruss even had to re-learn how to move in his rehab from the severe injury.
The third year has had a long journey to get back to where he is today, and if Los Angeles gives him a chance to show the organization that the investment in Bruss paid off, he could very well make the final roster this season.
Bruss certainly looked the part in the preseason opener and his performance could be exactly what the front office and coaches needed to see from the lineman.
More Rams: Rams' Sean McVay Reveals Thoughts on Aubrey Pleasant Serving as Head Coach