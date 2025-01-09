Rams' Quentin Lake Sounds Off On Dan Campbell's Comments to Vikings' Kevin O'Connell
The Los Angeles Rams have now made the playoffs once again. The Rams finished the season with a 10-7 record and won the NFC West. The team will play host to the Minnesota Vikings from the NFC North. They are set to play against each other in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs on Monday Night at Sofi Stadium.
The Vikings will come into this game with a big chip on their shoulder. First, they want to avenge their Week 8 loss to the Rams. And they also want to get that bad taste out of their mouth from their Week 18 loss to the Detroit Lions.
The Rams will have an extra chip on their shoulder after comments from Lions head coach Dan Campbell to Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell. Campbell told O'Connell he would see him in two weeks after their Week 18 match up. The Lions await the lowest remaining seed in the NFC Divisional round.
That comment did not sit well with Rams safety Quentin Lake.
"I think, looking back, at that film, looking back at that game, you know it can give us a lot of confidence going into this game," said Rams safety Quentin Lake. "That thing that I want to say is, I hope they do not overlook us. Obviously they just played the Lions and you know there was a little message that Dan Campbell gave. I do not want people to overlook us. We are a team that has everything to do well in the playoffs. We are going to be ready come Monday Night. Like I said, It is going to be a great match up but at the same time, you know we are going to do some damage. I truly believe that."
The Rams have been overlooked all season long. They started the season slow but finished off the second half strong. The team is only focusing on themselves and the game ahead of them. Head coach Sean McVay will have his players ready to go on Monday Night. Do not be surprised if the Rams make a deep playoff run. It is going to be a fun one at Sofi Stadium.
