What Happened The Last Time The Rams Played The Vikings?
The Los Angeles Rams’ first match in the playoffs is a home game against the Minnesota Vikings, their first step on the road to a Super Bowl.
The Rams-Vikings meeting will not be the first time the two teams have seen each other this season. In fact, the two last saw each other in Week 8 at SoFi Stadium, when the Rams had a record of 2-4 and the Vikings had a record of 5-1.
The match marked the first week that the Rams had receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua back after injuries sidelined them both for weeks and effectively ruined the Rams’ offensive strategies.
The Rams were coming off of only their second win in seven weeks, while the Vikings had just lost their first game of the season to the Detroit Lions.
However, despite the contrast of the two teams’ season, the result of their match against each other was shocking to both fandoms. The Rams triumphed over the Vikings, 30-20, for their third win of the season and the Vikings’ second loss of the season.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw 279 yards and four touchdown passes in the match, two of which went to Rams receiver Demarcus Robinson, while the other two went to Kupp and Rams running back Kyren Williams.
And the Rams’ defense stepped up as well, holding a talented Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold and Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson from having their best offensive game.
“What a great team win against an excellent opponent … They've been really through the first six weeks and obviously now we’re in our seventh game. But our guys were ready to go tonight … It was so great having [Nacua] and [Kupp] back. There’s an energy. There’s a spark, said Rams head coach Sean McVay after the win.
The win would go on to be just one in a hot streak for the Rams, who battled from a rough first six weeks and fought their way into the playoffs. Both teams are about twelve weeks out from when they last saw each other, meaning that both teams are coming into this match differently.
Monday’s matchup will show us which team has grown more since their last meeting, and as the two teams are fighting for a chance at one of the NFL’s biggest honors, the game will surely be eventful.
