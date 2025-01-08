Who Has Helped the Rams Get Back into the Playoffs After Rough Start?
The Los Angeles Rams have now made the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. The Rams finished the season with a 10-7 record and won the NFC West. The team will play host to the Minnesota Vikings from the NFC North. They are set to play against each other in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs on Monday Night at Sofi Stadium.
The Rams once again overcame a slow start to the season. Head coach Sean McVay always believed in this team and they believed in him and the rest of the coaching staff. They stayed the course and now are looking to make another playoff run under McVay.
"First of all, I think it's a real credit to the mental toughness and the resolve of guys to just stay in the fight, just stay one day at a time," said head coach Sean McVay.
"I think that’s been a tremendous credit to the coaches. I think we've great leadership. I think just the building as a whole when you look at it from guys like [General Manager] Les [Snead], [President] Kevin [Demoff] and [Vice President, Football and Business Administration] Tony [Pastoors]. You look at Reggie Scott and his influence, Kevin Nickerson, our team pastor. You look at [Director of Equipment] Brendan Burger with equipment and [Vice President of Communications] Artis [Twyman] in his own way does an excellent job of steading the ship."
"I just think there's a connection that's reflected in regard to how we move. There's a similar values and belief system in terms of what we want to really be about. I think those are the things. [Director of Strength and Conditioning] Justin Lovett and his strength staff that have been key and critical. It's always about people. It'll always go back to that. I think through those journeys, you've gotten strengthened. I know that from some of the setbacks you don't become… good sailors aren't good sailors from just going in calm seas."
"I think some of the different things that we've endured over the last couple years have strengthened us. There have been different narratives each of the last two years. Those have been people that I've leaned on. A guy like [Former University of Washington Head Coach] Chris Peterson, we've talked about it. He’s been a tremendous outside influence guy that I've gotten to really know and who I lean on heavily and my dad. This coaching staff is special. The people in this building are really special and our players, they deserve the credit.”
