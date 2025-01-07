Rams' RB Kyren Williams Ready for Whatever Comes in the Playoffs
The Los Angeles Rams rested most of their starters in the last game of the season. Running back Kyren Williams was one of them and it was well earned. Williams has been a workhorse for this team all season. Williams also had the third most carries in the National Football League this season.
Now that he had a week off, he is ready for the playoffs.
"It was a coaching decision," said Rams running back Kyren Williams. "And I follow what coach says. Whether he called my number or he did not call my number, I was going to be ready regardless. I just know now, that coming into this next week, that I am going to be ready. I am going to be ready for whatever it is to come. And we are going to be ready too as a team."
With the Rams offense struggling in the last part of the regular season, one thing that has remained consistent has been the running game. Williams had another great year. The Rams are now in some people's eyes, a run first team. Williams is ready to carry the workload if needed in the postseason as well.
"Continue to keep putting in the work that I have been putting in, you know. Nothing has ever changed from the beginning of the season to the end of the season. Where we are at right now, nothing has changed. The work, that we do at practice is still going to be the same, that we started the season off with. So, I do not think there is anything more that we have to do. We just have to continue to keep being us and being consistent in what we do."
The run game will play a major role for the Rams in their first playoff game. And if they want to get far into the postseason, it starts by getting Williams some lines to run through. The run games open up a lot more things for this offense, that makes it even more dangerous. The run game also opens up the play action play calls that head coach Sean McVay likes to call for quarterback Matthew Stafford.
The Rams will host the Minnesota Vikings at Sofi Stadium in the Wild Card round.
