Have the Los Angeles Rams Become a Run-First Offense?
The Los Angeles Rams have found different ways to win during their five-game winning streak. The young defense has led the way, and the offense has done just enough to come out on top. With the offensive struggles what can the Rams do to make sure they are executing when they play in the playoffs?
The offense has a ton of weapons, including veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, running back Kyren Williams, tight end Tyler Higbee is back, and wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua. The Rams have not had the offense performing well the last three weeks but have found a new identity.
Since becoming one of the best quarterback and coach duos, head coach Sean McVay's offense has been known for being a pass heavy offense with Stafford leading the attack. But this season the Rams have had excellent success running the ball. The passing game has been shaky, but the run game led by Williams has been consistent.
McVay and Stafford do not have a problem running the ball to control the clock and wear down teams. They want to take their normal shots downfield but also know at the end of the day it is all about winning when it counts the most. Will the offense be a run first offense in the playoffs?
"Most of these coaches script everything to start," said NFL Films Senior Producer Greg Cosell on The Herd. "That script would be good based on the fact that they are working off the tendencies and probability of the opponent. But some teams seem to get off to slow starts. I would say this and you and I both like [Matthew] Stafford, he is a great quarterback and he has been for a long time."
"But I think they are now a running football team. And that is where it all starts. It starts with Kyren Williams ... He is a grinder. He gets hard yards. I mean he has well over 300 carries. This is an offense that starts with him. And very often when you start with the run game ... sometimes these teams do not necessarily hit the explosive plays early and they sort of work through the game ... These coaches want to see how the defense reacts to certain things they do ... As the game goes on, they get such a good feel for the defense and that is when they start to execute better."
