Rams Need to Account For Star Bills LB
The Los Angeles Rams may have their backs against the wall against the 10-2 Buffalo Bills this Sunday in their Week 14 matchup. While the Rams have performed better on offense in recent games, they will need to avoid one of the biggest threats on the Bills defense in Dorian Williams.
Williams is having himself a breakout season compared to the numbers he totaled with the Bills in 2023. Williams leads the Bills in total tackles this season with 98 and ranks in a 16th-place tie in solo tackles with 60.
Williams has been a key defender for the Bills all season and has added to the team's success. Over the Bill's seven-game winning streak, Williams has recorded 44 total tackles, 26 of them being solos and 5.5 stuffs.
While the Rams will have to deal with other defenders looking to sack quarterback Matthew Stafford, the elite speed and strength of Williams could easily terrorize Ram's receivers. On the season, Williams has recorded 9.5 stuffs and has only padded those numbers during this winning streak.
Now that the Bills have won the AFC East division, some may predict to rest their starters and keep them healthy for when playoffs begin. But if you are the Bills, you know that the number one seed is still in reach, and competing with their best pieces of defense will be the best option until that goal is reached.
This will be the Rams' first time ever facing Williams, given the two teams have not matched up since 2022, and Williams was a part of the Bills' 2023 draft class. The former third-rounder has excelled expectations thus far in his young career.
The Bills rank 11th in the NFL in average passing yards allowed per game, averaging 321.6 yards a game. The Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has a field day when it comes to launching the football, where he ranks in the Top 10 among passing yards this season.
The Rams will need this victory if they want to remain competitive down the stretch of the season. The division title is still in reach, and dreams of a playoff push have not been broken yet; the Rams will need to bring it to the Bills if they want to legitimize themselves as a threat for the playoffs.
