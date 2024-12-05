REPORT: How Rams Can Do the Unthinkable on Sunday
The Los Angeles Rams essentially must win each of their remaining five games to make the postseason. After starting their season 1-4, the Rams have had an uphill battle just to stay in the playoff hunt this season.
Yet, because most of the teams in the NFC West have similar records, the Rams still technically have a decent shot at winning the division and earning an automatic playoff berth. However, a loss in the next five weeks greatly diminishes their chances of making it to the postseason.
After dropping two of their previous three games before their matchup with the New Orleans Saints this past weekend, the Rams were able to get back to winning ways. Still, the Rams must finish strong over the second half of the season.
Geoff Schwartz of FOX Sports noted that the Rams will have their work cut out for them, as the Bills are one of the highest-scoring and one of the best overall teams in the NFL.
“The Buffalo Bills have won seven in a row and look like the most dominant team in the NFL,” Schwartz said. “They just manhandled the short-handed 49ers on Sunday Night Football in a snowstorm. The Bills are up to third in DVOA, and quarterback Josh Allen is the MVP favorite. Buffalo has wrapped up its division but can not take its foot off the gas because it does not have the No. 1 seed yet. However, this weekend is a prime letdown spot. It’s a cross-country trip after a national TV game against a Rams team that you can not take lightly.
“When the Rams have a healthy Matt Stafford with all his weapons, they are a hard out. They can score points in different ways, and their young defense is aggressive and will pressure Allen. Of course, Allen can do the ridiculous things he always does, and that can hurt any opponent looking to cover the spread — but I’m going to take the Rams in a specific spot where I just like them. The Rams also need to win to keep pace in the NFC West with Seattle and Arizona.
