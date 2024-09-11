Rams Surprisingly Re-Sign Free Agent CB to Bolster Secondary
The Los Angeles Rams have signed free agent cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon to a deal. Los Angeles had Witherspoon last season and brought him back to help bolster their overall secondary depth.
NFL insider Jordan Schultz posted the news about the signing on social media.
Witherspoon spent last season with the Rams, registering 52 total tackles and three interceptions over 17 games played. It was his best season in his career and he will now get another chance to show what he can do with Los Angeles.
The Rams have been hit hard by the injury bug already this season so the addition of Witherspoon is needed. They have already lost cornerback Derion Kendrick to an ACL tear and Darious Williams will be out for at least three more games due to injury.
Los Angeles's depth, especially at the cornerback position, was tested in their opening game against the Los Angeles Rams. Detroit tried to test their young corners all night but they held their own for the most part.
More Rams: Sean McVay Calls Rams Loss to Lions a 'Learning Opportunity'
Adding in a player like Witherspoon should give the Rams another option to work with alongside veteran Tre'Davious White. His presence should be felt in the secondary as he looks to pick up where he left off last season.
Under the Rams' defensive scheme, Witherspoon looked like a completely different player. He will now need to learn a new playbook, with Raheem Morris leaving to be the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons.
But Los Angeles still has a lot of the same plans in place, just with Chris Shula taking over now.
Witherspoon was originally drafted in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers out of Colorado. He spent four seasons with the 49ers before joining the Pittsburgh Steelers for two years. The veteran also was part of the Seattle Seahawks practice squad in 2021 but never got into a game for them.
In addition to their injuries in the secondary, Los Angeles was also hit hard within their offensive line. Multiple starting players will be out due to injury going forward.
Los Angeles also lost star wide receiver Puka Nacua for an extended amount of time as he deals with a knee injury. He was placed on the injured reserve list earlier this week.
More Rams: Rams Bolster Offensive Line Depth Amid Recent Injury Spree