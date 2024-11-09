Rams' Refusal To Use This Playmaker Is Puzzling
The Los Angeles Rams are on a bit of a roll, as they have won three straight games to vault themselves into second place in a tight NFC West race.
So, lately, the Rams seem to be pushing all of the right buttons.
That being said, there are certainly some things they can do better, such as finding appropriate playing time for a certain rookie playmaker.
Running back Blake Corum.
Los Angeles selected Corum in the third round of the NFL Draft last April, and just about everyone felt the Rams knocked it out of the park.
Many expected Corum to forge a rather important niche in LA's offense thanks to his explosiveness and versatility. At the very least, he would have represented a nice change-of-pace option to featured back Kyren Williams.
Instead, Corum has barely seen the field.
The University of Michigan product has carried the ball just 21 times for 72 yards on the year while logging two catches for 17 yards.
This is a guy who led the nation with 27 rushing touchdowns during his final collegiate campaign, so what's the deal? Why is Corum not playing?
What makes the situation even stranger is that Williams has been struggling, averaging just 3.7 yards per carry through the Rams' first eight games. Yes, Williams has improved a bit of late, but why has Corum been mostly ignored in the process?
Last week, Corum carried the ball just one time for minus-1 yards. He has gone without a touch in three games this season. Maybe Sean McVay is seeing something that none of us are seeing in practice. Perhaps he doesn't trust Corum.
Or maybe he is just putting too much trust in Williams.
Whatever the case may be, it feels like Los Angeles is wasting Corum's potential, even if he is just in his first NFL season.
The Rams will likely be a stronger offensive ballclub during the second half of the year now that Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua are both back in the fold. But they could make their offense even more dynamic by giving Corum some run.
