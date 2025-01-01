Rams' Rival 49ers HC Shanahan's Fate is Revealed
In a complete turn of events since their deep playoff run last season, The Los Angeles Rams’ division rival San Francisco 49ers are out of the playoffs with a 6-10 record and some major problems that they will have to address if they want to improve.
For some 49ers fans, the belief is that 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is a big part of the 49ers’ lack of success this season, but 49ers owner Jed York confirmed recently that both Shanahan and 49ers general manager John Lynch will not be going anywhere, according to ESPN.
Shanahan has not been the best coach for the 49ers this season, and a lot of it boils down to the amount of close games the 49ers have not been able to pull off this season. Just last year, the team was just one game away from winning the Super Bowl but lost by three points in overtime.
Even this season, the team has lost six games by six points or less, and if they were able to finish the job, the 49ers’ fate could have been starkly different.
According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Shanahan ranks second in most losses for a coach since 2017 after leading by four points in the fourth quarter with 12.
Shanahan also ranks 118th out of the 125 coaches who have had 40 or more regular season games decided by seven points or less with a .396 winning percentage.
The Shanahan trading rumors began sometime in the latter half of this season, but the head coach addressed the rumors and assured everyone that he had no plans on leaving San Francisco.
Even Lynch did not seem to understand the discussion around Shanahan potentially leaving.
"I've found the whole discussion on Kyle and some of the stuff rather comical. We have won four of the last five division championships. We've been in two Super Bowls,” said Lynch via ESPN.
"The standard here is to win championships, and we've fallen short of that, but we have an excellent head coach. And the fact people are talking about stuff like that, I do find it comical."
The 49ers have had their fair share of hardships this season, especially with things like injuries and teammate drama, however, a season like this just months after having a Super Bowl-competing team is concerning.
