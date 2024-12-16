Rams Bitter Rival 49ers in Unenviable Position Regarding Purdy, Future
The Los Angeles Rams all but ended their NFC West rival the San Francisco 49ers chances of making the playoffs. With the Rams defeating the 49ers on Thursday Night Football in Week 15, it dropped the 49ers to 6-8. The 49ers are not mathematically eliminated but their playoff chances are slim to none.
Going into the offseason the 49ers will have to make tough decisions throughout the whole roster. But none more importantly than quarterback Brock Purdy. In the offseason the 49ers can lock up Purdy long-term with a contract extension.
"I guess I have to be a little subtle here and say my answer is, it depends on how much and it really comes down to not only that number but who you are comparing him [Brock Purdy] with," said ESPN NFL Analyst Mina Kimes. "If you are considering Brock Purdy at, I do not know $55 million a year versus Sam Donald as a free agent at 40 or under, that is a difficult decision for me. Brock Purdy has led this offense quite capitally. There have been some highs, especially whenever he is healthy. But there have also been down games in the weather and when there are injuries."
"Now people are watching saying well every quarterback struggles when you are in terrible weather or when you do not have a lot of your star players. Trent Williams left tackle is a huge absence. And that is completely true. However, if they pay him to move forward, they will be missing more of those players because of the contracts. So, to me, it just depends on exactly how much he commands and who else is available."
The 49ers season has been full of injuries. Key players have been missing games all year. Brock Purdy has also missed time with an injury this season. The 49ers' decision to extend Purdy or not will play a factor if the team will be back next season to contend for a Super Bowl. In the NFL the quarterback position is the most important.
Purdy was selected by the 49ers with the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. Purdy led the 49ers to the NFC Championship game in his rookie season and led the 49ers to the Super Bowl last season.
