Rams’ Rival Seahawks Now Have Some Rebuilding To Do

The Los Angeles Rams' rival, the Seattle Seahawks, closed their regular season on Sunday with a win over the Rams. However, the team has already said goodbye to a vital part of their offense.

Jan 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) carries the ball in the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Jan 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) carries the ball in the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks, the Los Angeles Rams’ coveted division rival, are facing a loss to the team just days after ending their regular season.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald announced on Monday that the team would be parting ways with Seahawks offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb after just one season.

"It's really as simple as just I felt like the direction our offense was going was different than the vision that I had for our team, and it felt like it was just a necessary decision at this point, Ryan's a heck of a football coach,” said Macdonald on his weekly radio show.

Grubb came to the Seahawks from some time spent at the University of Washington as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, and his first season with the Seahawks was also his first season in the NFL.

The Seahawks finished the regular season with a 10-7 record and a second-place spot in the NFC West, but the team’s efforts were not enough to secure them a playoff berth. 

Their offensive front struggled a bit in some of their games throughout the season — according to NBC Sports, the Seahawks finished No. 14 in total yards, No. 18 in points and  No. 28 in rushing yards.

They had some high points on offense, namely in their 34-14 win over the Atlanta Falcons, but also some low points, seen in their 6-3 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 17. 

“We did some really great things on offense this year. [Seahawks quarterback] Geno [Smith] I think had a bunch of career highs throwing the ball, and we did some really cool situation stuff. I know [Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba] had a great year,” said Macdonald.

"So, we did a lot of great things. It's just my vision for our offense, I think ... just ultimately was different than I thought Ryan thought it was going. So, we respect the heck out of him, wish him the best. These are tough decisions to make. These are really tough decisions to make, but the team comes first and just felt like it was best for the team,” he continued.

The Seahawks will now be taking the offseason to find a new offensive coordinator, and maybe, reevaluate the offensive strategies they want to present.

