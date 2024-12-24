Rams' Rival Up North in Trouble Next Season?
The Los Angeles Rams NFC West rival, the San Francisco 49ers are done once the season is over. For the 49ers, there will be no playoff appearance or playoff run to the Super Bowl. The 49ers have had a disappointing season, and the injuries were too much to overcome for head coach Kyle Shanahan. Even Shanahan future with the team is in question.
Going into the offseason the 49ers will have to make tough decisions throughout the whole roster. But none more important than quarterback Brock Purdy. In the offseason, the 49ers can lock up Purdy long-term with a contract extension. The 49ers can also decide to let Purdy play out his contract but that can cause a problem like we have seen in the past.
By signing Purdy, San Francisco will have to cut other players or let them walk in free agency to free up the money to extend Purdy. Interesting decisions await the team up North in the offseason.
Fox 13 Sports Analyst Keshawn Ward talked about what will happen if Purdy gets extended.
"I am not confident for this season, obviously because we see what the disaster they have been throughout the season," said Ward. "But for next season I would say probably a seven or an eight. it all depends on what the 49ers are going to do in the offseason. The big talk is what they are going to do with Brock Purdy's contract. Because if you paid him to make him a top-dollar quarterback, give him 60 million. You are going to handicap the roster to the point where you are going to lose key contributors, like Dre Greenlaw. Like a Talanoa Hufanga. Maybe even a George Kittle. Deebo Samuel, who knows? So I think that if they try to pay him between 35-45 million, it might work. But who knows? But as far as confidence, I would say maybe a seven or eight. And I do think that if they are fully healthy, the Niners will be back next year."
The 49ers can have a franchise-defining offseason. It will be one of the biggest in franchise history. It could cost them big time if they fail.
