Rams' Fierce Rival Shanahan Brutally Ripped Amid 49ers' Disaster
The San Francisco 49ers were not mathematically eliminated from the playoffs with their Thursday night loss to the Los Angeles Rams, but let's be honest: the 49ers aren't making the postseason.
San Francisco actually has a less than one percent chance of qualifying for the playoffs with the club now sitting at 6-8. Even if the Niners run the table, their season is all but over.
Many factors have been behind the 49ers' fall from grace in 2024, with rampant injury issues up and down the roster being chief among them.
But how much blame should head coach Kyle Shanahan take for San Francisco's miserable campaign?
Michael Silver of The Athletic not only thinks that Shanahan should bear some responsibility, but he thinks he is the main reason for the Niners' lack of success this year.
"Buried under the wreckage, barely able to speak at an audible volume, was Kyle Shanahan — the man who had the most to do with the 49ers’ failings, and the biggest culprit behind a last-gasp attempt to extend an era that seemed doomed from its inception last February," Silver wrote.
It's hard to pin all of this on Shanahan. That's for sure. It's difficult to win when many of your best players have been unavailable due to injuries at different points of the season, and in some cases, they were barely available at all.
Still, as the head coach, you're a lightning rod for criticism, and Shanahan is finding that out the hard way.
"Shanahan’s players and assistant coaches bear plenty of responsibility, but most of all, it’s on him," added Silver. "In 2024, the 49ers weren’t good enough, and neither was he."
This is hardly the first time that Shahahan has been condemned, but 2024 is probably the most severe case of it that we have seen thus far.
Shanahan's legacy is becoming more and more complicated, as he is more known for his Super Bowl failures rather than this offensive genius (which some would argue isn't even a real thing).
But one thing is for sure: while Shanahan certainly won't be losing his job this offseason, his seat just got quite a bit warmer, and you really have to wonder if Shanahan—who has been coaching San Francisco since 2017—is growing stale in the Bay.
