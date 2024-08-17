Rams Rookie DL Labeled as Draft 'Steal'
The Los Angeles Rams selected rookie Tyler Davis in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL draft, 196th overall. Following his performance in the Rams' preseason opener against the Dallas Cowboys, Davis was labeled a draft steal.
The sixth-rounder tied for team-high total tackles with six, including two for loss. The Clemson product also earned a quarterback hit in his NFL debut.
Following the preseason matchup, Davis spoke on his mindset entering his rookie season.
"Just go out there and make plays, and do what I'm supposed to do, for real," Davis said postgame, via the team's transcript.
Davis joins a Rams defense that lost star Aaron Donald to retirement. This season is a chance for Los Angeles to forge a new identity for the defense.
Defensive tackle Kobie Turner heaped high praise for the rookie's efforts and the way Davis approaches the game.
"He's just all around the ball, honestly, flying around, and really the effort to make plays, that's something that speaks a lot to me," Turner said. "Because in this league, there's a lot of plays to be made, and it's just about who's going to go out and make 'em. Like that one play where he tracked down the screen, I was like, 'Yeah, I can get with that. I got a whole lot of respect for that.' I'm just looking forward to seeing him continue to stack days and seeing the confidence that it can bring, the continued focus on this process, and what all that will be able to do for him this year."
Davis' performance on Sunday proved he could pressure the pros and is another key Rams draft selection.
"He's a guy that shows up every day," Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula said. "He is not going to say a whole lot, but from his tape at Clemson, starting from his freshman year on, you see when he steps up and it's when it's 11-on-11 football, he finds a way to make plays. He's had a really good camp so far."
Los Angeles selected Jared Verse and Braden Fiske in the first two rounds of the NFL draft. The two defensive rookies were added to help the defense rebuild after Donald retired.
It appears as though a late pick is also going to contribute to the bright and promising future of the Rams defensive unit.
"I got a text from Dabo Swinney after we drafted him. He said, 'There's a lot of great players out of Clemson.' He said, 'If I had an all-time team in terms of who I would want of all these great players we've had, he would be on that team,'" McVay said during the NFL Network broadcast.
Davis was definitely a steal for Los Angeles that will pay dividends this season.