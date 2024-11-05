Rams Rookie Makes Franchise History
The Los Angeles Rams (4-4) came back to defeat NFC West rival, Seattle Seahawks (4-5) behind a sensational defensive play from their rookie safety Kamren Kinchens that set a Rams record.
Kinchens broke a franchise record of the longest interception returned for a touchdown, going 103-yard to the house on his first of two interceptions. It was also tied for the fourth-longest in NFL history and the furthest pick-six since 2018.
Early in the fourth quarter, the Seahawks were knocking on the door to score a touchdown and break a 13-13 tie. Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith dropped back, threw to his left, and was intercepted by Kinchens, who return the ball from one end zone to the other.
The pick-six score would give the Rams a 20-13 lead. It was the arguably the biggest play of the game as it forced the Seahawks to score another touchdown to send the game into overtime.
Kinchens broke down his experience after the pick, giving credit to his fellow teammate for the block he put on the Seahawks to allow him to score. He also was glad that the Seahawks star receiver who was out due to injury, was not on the field to track him down before the score.
"When I picked the ball up and see nobody in front of me," Kinchens aid. "Then when I seen B.Y. [LB Byron Young] kind of make that block, I knew it was nobody else catching me. They didn't had DK [Seahawks WR DK Metfcalf] on the field, so I didn't have to worry about him running me down."
Kinchens was not done after that first interception. Two drives later, he would intercept Smith once again inside the Rams' 10-yard line. Two end zone interceptions for the rookie would kill a pair of red zone drives that the Seahawks needed badly.
The former Miami Hurricane was asked about not being satisfied with just one interception. Kinchens payed homage to his former college coach that just so happened to be one of the best defensive backs in NFL history.
"Every time it pops in my mind, every time I do catch a pick, Ed Reed at Miami always told me, 'if you catch one, it's not illegal to catch another one'. So, I try to go out there and catch as many as I can. I want to go out there with eight to 10 you know? But the play thought on that one was all props the Q [Safety Quinten Lake], it's just one of those things, you're just in the moment, he's just telling me, 'watch your guy, just watch your guy' and as he slides back and just capitalize on mistakes. He threw the ball and I was able to catch it."
Over the past few weeks, Kinchens has had his fair share of physical and mental mistakes, receiving a diminished role and less playing time. He was inserted into the defensive secondary this week to make plays and was able to forget his prior mistakes which led him to a few key picks in the win.
"Just big shout out to coach Beake [Safeties coach Chris Beake] and Coach AP [pass game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant]," Kinchens said. "Those guys even though, like you said, my role was diminished and I kind of had less of a role, less playing time, they told me not to be down on it. You're a rookie, it's going to come with ups and downs and just get back in the playbook. There was nothing they said I did wrong, just kind of mental plays some rookies have. But, just stay grinding and we just met extra, just met more, so when my opportunity did come, I was able to shine."
