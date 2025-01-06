Rams' Rookie WR Jordan Whittington Reflects on First Season
With the Los Angeles Rams regular season being over, it gives time for players and coaches to reflect on the season before they are set to play in the first round of the playoffs.
The Rams season started off slow and many did not have them making the playoffs but they turned it around and now find themselves hosting a playoff game at Sofi Stadium.
When injuries started to happen during the season to key players, and the youth of the team got tested. And they answered the call greatly. One player who has had an impact in two different units this season has been rookie wide receiver Jordan Whittington. Whittington got playing time early with injuries to Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua.
When Kupp and Nacua returned, Whittington found a new role on special teams and he has not looked back. Whittington has been one of the best special teams players in the NFL. Whittington has been able to set up the offense with good field position on his returns. He also has done a tremendous job on punt coverage.
"Just you know, coaches trusting in me to do certain things and just when I get a certain opportunity, I got to take advantage of them and I love blocking people, so it was pretty cool to get in at fullback," said Rams wide receiver Jordan Whittington. "It is really a fun job and an important one. I just take it as seriously as the offense. Me and Xavier [Smith] and you know Ethan Evans, we got an understanding. A lot of respect for each other, so we try our best to make sure we down those punts and make the tackle. That is actually one of my favorite positions in football."
The Rams special teams unit has played great all season.
"It just boils down to trust to be honest. I mean, the punter has to trust that we are going to get there and we got to trust that he is going to kick it in the direction we planned."
"Just learned how important details are. As the level gets higher and higher, I think the details matter more. Talent is not really much of a separator in this league. So, who can do the right stuff most consistently I learned that from Cooper Kupp. It has been pretty fun."
