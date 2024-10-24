Rams' Puka Nacua Receives Massive Injury Update Ahead of Thursday Night Football
The Los Angeles Rams have had a rough start to the 2024 NFL season, with a good amount of players sitting out due to injury.
This includes star wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua.
Fortunately, reports seem to indicate that Kupp will be making his return to the gridiron in the Rams' Thursday Night Football game against the Minnesota Vikings. And it looks like there's a possibility that Nacua could join him as well.
According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, there is new optimism that Nacua could return in tonight's game.
"Puka Nacua, who has not played since he suffered a knee injury in Week 1, they just opened up Nakua's practice window a couple of days ago but he is listed as questionable," Pelissero said. "And my understanding is there is now optimism that Puka Nacua could play tonight."
"He's not going to go out and play 70 snaps, he's only had one real practice, but he's had a good week, they put him through some things yesterday. I would imagine they put him through some more things today."
"If all goes well, it seems like we're trending toward Puka Nacua at least being at least being active for the Rams tonight."
While this is certainly exciting news for fans of Nacua and the Rams, the most important thing is that he has time to fully heal. If that means sitting out a majority or all of this game, then that is the best decision for the young wide receiver and Los Angeles as a whole.
Nacua was one of the most pleasant surprises of the 2023 NFL season.
Selected by the Rams with the 177th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Nacua became one of the best receivers in the league, recording 105 receptions for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns.
Nacua broke four NFL records in his debut season, including receptions in a rookie season, receiving yards in a rookie season, receptions by a rookie in a game (15), and receiving yards by a rookie in a playoff game (181).
In his rookie season, Nacua was named second-team All-pro and named to the Pro Bowl and the PFWA All-Rookie Team. He came in second in AP Offensive Rookie of the Year voting behind quarterback C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans.
More Rams: Los Angeles' Cooper Kupp Responds to Trade Rumors