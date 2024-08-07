Rams' Sean McVay Offers Update on Severity of Puka Nacua Injury
The Los Angeles Rams experienced a scary situation with star wider receiver Puka Nacua when he suffered an injury during a joint practice with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Initially, head coach Sean McVay stated he "wasn't sure" what happened with Nacua, who was on the sidelines with his pads and helmet but was also sporting an ice bag on his knee.
Though the injury might have sparked some concern for fans and the team, McVay offered a new update on the second-year receiver's availability.
Per Rams beat writer Jourdan Rodrigue, "Sean McVay says Puka Nacua (knee) is week to week but anticipated him being ready for prep for the opener and for that opener."
The knee injury that Nacua suffered has placed him on a "week-to-week" basis, but he should also be ready for the season opener.
The biggest negative from this development is that Nacua will miss training camp time and getting reps in preseason. However, his health will be far more important during the regular season, so it's far better to sit him now and let his knee heal.
Nacua stormed into the league after he was drafted by the Rams in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
After just two games, the former BYU receiver logged 266 yards and two touchdowns. His production would continue to skyrocket throughout the entire regular season.
Nacua would go on to secure 1,486 yards, six touchdowns, and 105 receptions. His receptions and yards became the new rookie record in the NFL.
Nacua would end up leading the Rams in receiving yards and became a favorite target for quarterback Matthew Stafford. He took full advantage of Cooper Kupp dealing with a hamstring injury at the beginning of the season.
Now, with a fully healthy Kupp, the pair can be one of the best wide receiver tandems in the entire NFL. The issue is that Nacua will have to ensure his knee injury does not lead to missing time.
Coach McVay did indicate that he fully expects Nacua to be ready for the regular season, which is certainly some good news.
The Rams have been hit hard by the injury bug. On top of Nacua being hurt, the offensive line has been decimated by injury. Jonah Jackson, Alaric Jackson, and Rob Havenstein are all considered "week-to-week" as well.
The Rams are dealing with a host of injuries on both sides of the ball, but at least most of their injured players will hopefully be ready to go in Week 1.