REPORT: NFL Analysts Have Huge Praise For Rams' Sean McVay
This season has been turned around by the leadership of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and his coaching staff. This staff has it going on on both sides of the ball. They have developed young talent and they are showing why they are a dangerous team. McVay has been pressing the right buttons and never gave in during the struggles early on.
The Rams still have to finish the job but they are on the verge of winning the NFC West and making another playoff run under McVay. He has given his staff a lot of credit for setting up the players for success. When they call a player's number, they have been ready for the moment and taken full advantage of it.
McVay deserves to be in the conversation for Coach of the Year. He has done an outstanding job managing this young roster through the ups and downs. He believes in them, and they believe in him. You have seen how better the team has got throughout the year. The coaching staff has kept it simple all season, by taking it week by week.
"This team is just showing you that it does not matter how it gets done, they want to have the most points on the scoreboard," said ESPN NFL Analyst Ryan Clark. "They have really dominated especially in the run game with Kyren Williams. The defense is making plays when they need to. What they are missing is the occasional Demarcus Robinson big play that they used to get. Tutu Atwell sighting or Puka Nacua getting behind the coverage, the way we saw do ... Them finding ways on third down and in the red zone to make plays when they matter most. And to me, that is the name of the game as you fight to get into the playoffs."
"Yeah, I think it is a lot of talent," said ESPN NFL Analyst Marcus Spears. "This scheme is hell. We talked about the motion with the Rams and how they were putting people in disarray and leaving defensive ends unblocked and them not know where they are going. Sean McVay is a wizard. And early in games he sets things up to come back to later."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE