REPORT: Could Rams Try to Lure Aaron Donald Out of Retirement?
Can the Los Angeles Rams make a surprising move to make the young defense even better? In the final stretch of the season, could the Rams make a call and try to lure in former All-Pro and the best defensive player of his generation, Aaron Donald? This would not be the first time the Rams would bring a player out of retirement to make a playoff run.
Cincinnati Bengals legend Rich Eisen thinks it's possible.
"Hold on, you just have to wonder with the Rams at 8-6 now, at what point does Les [Snead Rams General Manager] call this man [Aaron Donald]," said Eisen on his show. "99 sir. Number 99. Mr. Point at your ring finger by me personally ending the NFC championship game and then the Super Bowl with my own damn greatness on one snap. Just going to throw it out there. You want to talk about how dangerous this team can be. How much more dangerous would it be if 99 said you know what, I do miss you guys."
"You know who can help put Jordan Love down on the turf. You know who might just hop on a flight to go to Detroit, where my career ended, in the playoffs? I am just throwing it out there. This is red meat, this is just stirring it up because well Les did say, hey we make the playoffs maybe we just call up Aaron Donald. And you know there are some people with the Rams, who are thinking this. And you know, Aaron Donald has to be walking around enjoying his time ... We all called it. When he goes into the Hall of Fame, he will be his era's version of Mel Blount. When we see him again this summer, looks like he can give you 20 snaps at his age. Aaron Donald will have that gold jacket fit him perfectly for decades. He will not age a day and when he does he could still look like he will give you snaps. Just throwing it out there. How dangerous can the Rams be?"
"You know what, they won a Super Bowl. They have the same quarterback and wide receiver but a better wide receiver with all due respect alongside Kupp. And a young running back who got visions of his own greatness. And all they got to do is protect upfront and also get that pass rush going on the defensive side of the ball ... Someone better call Aaron."
