Rams Should Target Chief's OLB in Free Agency
The Los Angeles Rams have many decisions to make regarding free agency. Other than two big contracts, they have a lot of money to work with. After their divisional-round loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the roster needs many changes.
One of the changes they can make is to double down on their strength; it's no secret that their defense is the reason they were able to make it past the wild-card round in the first place. I've written an article before exploring the possibility of the Rams acquiring Dre Greenlaw in free agency,
However, Jordan Dajani from CBS Sports believes the Rams should pursue another defensive piece. In this article, he suggests that Nick Bolton from the Kansas City Chiefs would be a better fit for the Rams. He writes,
"He's averaged over eight tackles per game over 57 contests, recorded a career-high three sacks in 2024 and even made a case for Super Bowl MVP a couple years ago when he had a scoop-and-score vs. the Eagles" (Dajani, CBS Sports).
Honestly, I love this fit for the Rams for a lot of reasons. Bolton is already a two-time Super Bowl Champion, with a chance to make it three this year. He has played in big games and harsh environments and knows what it's like to be in a winning culture.
That is invaluable for a locker room, especially for a young defense that can learn a lot from him. Bolton could be a perfect mentor for Jared Verse, who could model his game after him and incorporate his play style as well.
Not only can he be a leader in the locker room, but he also fits the timeline for LA's youth movement on defense, as he is only 24 years old. He could grow with the team while still being a mentor and steering the defense in the right direction.
If the Rams could sign Bolton, that would solidify them as a top-ten defense in the NFL for years. The only position left on the defensive side to be upgraded would be CB, but there look to be players already drafted that could step up in a big way.
