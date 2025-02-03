Rams Should Target Trey Lance in Free Agency
The Los Angeles Rams are about middle of the pack when it comes to cap space flexibility this off-season. That number could get even higher if they move off some of their more expensive contracts, like Matthew Stafford or Cooper Kupp.
They only have enough to offer a solid contract to a good player or a bunch of smaller contracts to multiple players. This article doesn't take into account any free agents of their own who might think of resigning, like Christian Rozeboom, who had an impressive end to the season.
It's still unclear on the direction the Rams will take when it comes to their quarterback. They don't know how long until Stafford retires or his play takes a nosedive. Either way, I think targeting a solid backup would be in LA's best interest.
Even if Stafford sticks around, his health is a concern with his growing age, so it'd be smart to target someone who could come in and manage the offense at a high level. I believe a backup they should target is Trey Lance. His short stint with the Dallas Cowboys led to no real production or anything.
It'd be smarter to target someone like Jarrett Stidham or Mac Jones, who have shown reliability in their mediocrity, you know what to expect with them as your backup. Although he was drafted back in 2021, Lance still has some intrigue as a prospect.
He's a boom-or-bust kind of signing; he hasn't shown much so far in his NFL career to warrant a contract, especially to a team trying to compete. However, if he's able to turn it around, he can not only be the future for the Rams, but he'll have a chip on his shoulder against their divisional rival, the San Francisco 49ers.
The problem with Lance so far in his career has been his health and inability to see the field. Even when Dak Prescott went down, fellow backup Cooper Rush saw more snaps than Lance. The Rams would bring him in to be a backup, but if anything were to happen, I believe he would see significant usage in LA.
I don't think they should offer him a ridiculous multi-year contract, perhaps for one year or even two. This allows them to see for themselves if Lance could turn his career around or if he'll remain as a draft bust. If anyone could unlock Lance's play in a way that hasn't been done before, it would be Sean McVay.
Lance's rush ability is something the LA offense hasn't seen in quite a while, and I could see designed run plays being set up just for Lance. I could even see them attempting this even if Stafford is healthy, specific plays designed just for Lance, as he's a more mobile quarterback.
